Georgia Joins $26B US Opioid Settlement With J&J, Others

By Jonathan Capriel (January 7, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- The state of Georgia will join the proposed $26 billion opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the three largest drug distributors in the country, according to a Friday announcement, even as district attorneys across the state are pushing back on the release of claims in the deal. The state will come away with nearly $636 million in funds to deal with the opioid epidemic, according to Chris Carr, the state's attorney general. Georgia was the most populous of the six states that did not sign on to the multistate settlement with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. The state's announcement came a few days...

