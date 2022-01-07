3 More Plead Guilty In DOJ's Amazon DVD Price-Fix Probe

By Christopher Cole (January 7, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Three more Amazon Marketplace merchants pled guilty in Tennessee federal court to fixing prices for DVDs and Blu-ray Discs on the retail platform, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. The pleas, stemming from what the DOJ described as a conspiracy from at least November 2017 through October 2019, follow another defendant's guilty plea last summer. The feds said their probe was ongoing but gave no indication how many defendants could be involved. Court documents filed in Knoxville name a New Jersey man, Morris Sutton, and two New York men, Emmanuel Hourizadeh and Raymond Nouvahian, as conspirators. "As American consumers increasingly...

