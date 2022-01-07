FBI Gets Nod For Previously-Axed $47M Name Check Contract

By Rachel Scharf (January 7, 2022, 5:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability office upheld the choice of Xcelerate Solutions for a $47 million contract handling the FBI's background check program, finding that the agency properly reevaluated competing proposals after the federal watchdog took issue with the awards process last year. The decision, dated Nov. 19 but publicly released Friday, stemmed from the award of a fixed-price task order to McLean, Virginia-based Xcelerate Solutions. The company was chosen to provide support services to the FBI's National Name Check Program, which is used by various federal agencies to run background checks on potential government employees, visa applicants and asylum-seekers. The GAO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS