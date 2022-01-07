Chubb Unit Aims To Sink Broadway Co.'s Virus Loss Suit

By Hope Patti (January 7, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge should reject a Broadway production and distribution company's objections to a magistrate judge's recommendation that its COVID-19 coverage suit be thrown out, a Chubb unit said Wednesday, arguing the company failed to state a claim under its entertainment industry policy. Federal Insurance Co. said U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker's report was "thorough, well-reasoned and correct" in finding that the John Gore Organization did not demonstrate that the presence of the novel coronavirus in the air and on surfaces caused physical loss or damage to its properties. The John Gore Organization "failed to establish insurance coverage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS