Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FTC Asks Ga. Court To Halt $550M FleetCor Deception Case

By Rosie Manins (January 7, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission asked a Georgia federal judge on Friday to stay or dismiss its $550 million consumer deception case against fuel card company FleetCor Technologies Inc. and its CEO, pending a related administrative proceeding.

The commission said it had to change tack in its years-long fight against the Atlanta-based company after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a separate case in April that the agency can't get monetary relief directly through such civil proceedings in federal court.

FleetCor and Ronald Clarke, its CEO and board of directors chairman, were accused by the FTC in 2019 of duping customers about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!