FTC Asks Ga. Court To Halt $550M FleetCor Deception Case

By Rosie Manins (January 7, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission asked a Georgia federal judge on Friday to stay or dismiss its $550 million consumer deception case against fuel card company FleetCor Technologies Inc. and its CEO, pending a related administrative proceeding. The commission said it had to change tack in its years-long fight against the Atlanta-based company after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a separate case in April that the agency can't get monetary relief directly through such civil proceedings in federal court. FleetCor and Ronald Clarke, its CEO and board of directors chairman, were accused by the FTC in 2019 of duping customers about...

