Pillsbury Denies Negligence In San Jose Hotel Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (January 7, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Friday asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject a California hotel's request to file an objection to Pillsbury's final fees motion in the hotel's Chapter 11 case, denying its former client's claims of millions in losses due to Pillsbury's negligence. In its papers Pillsbury said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey should deny the request by the owner of the former Fairmont San Jose for permission to file a late objection on shortened notice to Pillsbury's fee request, calling the claims that Pillsbury's professional negligence left its former client facing a $15.2 million arbitration award "false,...

