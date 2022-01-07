Toyota, Family Settle $194M Lexus Seat Defect Claims

By Katie Buehler (January 7, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a pair of appeals launched by Toyota in a $194 million product liability lawsuit over defective front seats in a Lexus that severely injured two children during a collision, closing the cases after Toyota and the children's parents announced they'd settled the claims. Toyota Motor Corp. and the parents, Benjamin and Kristi Reavis, filed joint motions to dismiss the two appeals in December, telling the state's high court that they had reached a settlement on the amount of damages that the car company owed the family and had squared away a court document sealing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS