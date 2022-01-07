FAA Raises New Red Flags Over 5G Rollout In C-Band

By Christopher Cole (January 7, 2022, 8:28 PM EST) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has indicated that it isn't satisfied with telecom carriers' effort to address the agency's concerns about interference that next-generation wireless signals may cause with aircraft safety equipment. The FAA posted a new safety web page outlining what it sees as remaining safety issues for the use of altimeters that could persist even after AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay the introduction of 5G services in the C-Band by two weeks and implement measures to reduce possible interference. The measures include reducing power levels at which they operate around airports for six months. The wireless companies are set...

