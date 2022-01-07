Aerospace Engineering Expert Can Testify In GM Engine Suit

By Dave Simpson (January 7, 2022, 10:57 PM EST) -- General Motors LLC can't stop classes of drivers alleging engine defects in their vehicles from using expert testimony from a professor with experience in aerospace engineering, a California federal judge ruled Friday, noting that the expert has lots of experience relating to the issue at hand. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen did partially grant GM's motion, limiting some testimony for expert Werner J.A. Dahm, but rejected the carmaker's argument that he is unqualified for automotive topics and should be disqualified altogether. "GM's characterization of the requisite expertise ... however, is too narrow and overstates the topics on which Dr. Dahm...

