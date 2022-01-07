NYC Atty Suspended 2 Years For Stiffing Restaurant Workers

By Joyce Hanson (January 7, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Manhattan lawyer who represented hundreds of restaurant workers in wage-theft suits has been suspended from practicing law in New York's Southern and Eastern districts by a grievance committee of federal judges who say he took funds that should have gone to clients. Michael A. Faillace of Michael Faillace & Associates PC, whose offices were located in Midtown Manhattan, received a two-year suspension for misconduct in connection with the cases he litigated in the district courts, according to a Nov. 9 order written by Judge Katherine Polk Failla, chair of the Committee on Grievances of the U.S. District Court for the...

