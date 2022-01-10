Woman Gets Another Swing At Foul Ball Injury Claims

By Mike Curley (January 10, 2022, 1:22 PM EST) -- A California appeals court has revived a woman's claims that a private university didn't do enough to prevent her from being struck with a foul ball while attending a baseball game, saying a jury should decide if the school had a duty to take more precautions. In an opinion filed Friday, the three-justice panel reversed a dismissal that handed a win to La Sierra University, saying the trial court relied on a "cramped" interpretation of the assumption of risk doctrine and the "baseball rule," which the appeals panel said was "out of step" with court doctrine. According to the suit, Monica...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS