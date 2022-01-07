Floyd Mayweather, Kim Kardashian Sued Over Crypto Promos

By Hailey Konnath (January 7, 2022, 9:57 PM EST) -- Boxer Floyd Mayweather, socialite Kim Kardashian and basketball player Paul Pierce made false and misleading statements while promoting the cryptocurrency EthereumMax, an investor claimed Friday, hitting the celebrities and the cryptocurrency company's executives with a proposed class action in California federal court. New Yorker Ryan Huegerich said in his suit that EthereumMax's executives collaborated with the celebrity promoters to misleadingly promote and sell EMAX tokens to unsuspecting investors in what essentially amounted to a "pump-and-dump" scheme. According to the complaint, EthereumMax co-founders Steve Gentile and Giovanni Perone disguised their control over the company and a significant percent of the EMAX tokens...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS