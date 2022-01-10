Willkie, Wilson Sonsini Guide Take-Two's $12.7B Zynga Buy

By Benjamin Horney (January 10, 2022, 8:06 AM EST) -- Take-Two Interactive agreed Monday to buy fellow video game developer Zynga at a roughly $12.7 billion enterprise value, in a deal that combines the makers of NBA 2K and Words With Friends and was built by Willkie Farr and Wilson Sonsini. The transaction sees New York City-headquartered Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. snagging San Francisco-based Zynga Inc. for a combination of cash and stock, according to a statement. The deal values Zynga at about $9.86 per share, composed of about $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock. The purchase price represents a premium of 64% over Zynga's closing...

