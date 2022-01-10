Cardi B Fans Cut From Jury Pool In Rapper's Defamation Suit

By Rosie Manins (January 10, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- Several prospective jurors who identified as Cardi B fans were struck from a jury pool on Monday as trial began in the rapper's defamation case against a Georgia-based YouTube blogger. The celebrity artist, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, sat through the day-long jury selection process in an Atlanta federal court, as 48 prospective jurors were questioned about her rap music and her social media and whether people should have a thick skin over things said about them online. Dressed conservatively in a black knee-length skirt and matching long-sleeved top, Cardi B watched the prospective jurors intently but let her lawyers...

