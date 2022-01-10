Real Estate Rumors: JDL Development, Roku, Bank OZK

By Andrew McIntyre (January 10, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- Residential real estate firm JDL Development has picked up a Juno Beach, Florida, development site for $20 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for 5.47 acres at 1011 U.S. Highway 1, and the seller is Modalia Capital, according to the report. The site last traded hands in 2020 for $11.25 million, the journal reported. Roku has reached a deal to lease 240,000 square feet in Times Square in New York, The New York Post reported on Monday. The tech company is taking the top eight floors at 5 Times Square, which is owned by RXR...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS