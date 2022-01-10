Justices Won't Review Revival Of Sibor Price-Fixing Case

By Bryan Koenig (January 10, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to review a Second Circuit decision reviving a proposed class action accusing major financial institutions of conspiring to fix interbank rates in the Singapore market, preserving appellate findings that named hedge fund plaintiffs, even if they are now defunct, can be easily replaced. As is customary, the justices offered no explanation for their rejection of the petition from the likes of BNP Paribas SA, Bank of America NA, Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, UBS AG and The Royal Bank of Scotland. The banks had argued to no avail that the Second Circuit furthered a...

