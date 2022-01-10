High Court Won't Weigh $425M Equifax Data Breach Deal

By Nathan Hale (January 10, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- A settlement requiring consumer credit reporting agency Equifax to pay consumers up to $425 million over a 2017 data breach will stand after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal by two objectors to the landmark deal. The Monday ruling from the nation's highest court affirmed a June decision out of the Eleventh Circuit which had upheld a Georgia district court's approval of the agreement minus service awards for class representatives. The appeals court's trimming of those awards, which would have paid each of 100 class representatives $2,500, was in keeping with its own September 2020 decision in...

