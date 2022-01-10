Supreme Court Won't Review Chinese Drywall Atty Fee Award

By Emily Field (January 10, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review an Eleventh Circuit decision that upheld a fee award of $5.8 million to class counsel in the defective Chinese drywall multidistrict litigation from MDL attorney fees from past work on the case. As is custom, the high court did not explain why it chose not to hear the November petition from lawyers who represented 497 individual plaintiffs in suits stemming from the MDL. In their petition, the attorneys had argued that the MDL compensation system is out of control, and the award conflicts with the so-called American Rule, under which litigants generally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS