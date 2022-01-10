High Court Declines Card Users' Swipe Fee Suit Against Banks

By Christopher Cole (January 10, 2022, 8:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld a Second Circuit decision not to revive a suit brought by cardholders challenging the so-called interchange fees charged by several major banks including HSBC and JPMorgan Chase. Justices turned down a petition to review the Second Circuit's decision without comment. The card users filed the petition Nov. 11 following their loss in the appeals court, where a three-judge panel ruled in June that the Mastercard and Visa Inc. cardholders didn't themselves pay the fees and, therefore, don't have standing to challenge them in court. The cardholders alleged in their tossed suit that HSBC Finance Corp.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS