Bulk Of Ex-Intel Workers' ERISA Suit Permanently Tossed

By Hannah Albarazi (January 10, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has permanently dismissed all but one claim from a proposed ERISA class action accusing Intel's retirement and 401(k) plan fiduciaries of spending billions on "risky," poorly performing investment options. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh tossed most of the former Intel Corp. employees' proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action in an order Saturday, saying the workers' first amended complaint "fails to cure the deficiencies" identified in her 2021 dismissal order and concluded that any further leave to amend would be futile. One individual claim by plaintiff Winston R. Anderson — alleging improper delay in the provision of certain...

