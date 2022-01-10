WDNY Judge Fumes At Feds' Missteps In $500M Fraud Case

By Max Jaeger (January 10, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- A federal judge couldn't contain her frustration with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York on Monday after prosecutorial missteps that doomed the district's first case against an alleged $500 million real estate fraudster threatened the government's subsequent indictment. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford dismissed without prejudice a 114-count indictment against Rochester, New York, landlord Robert Morgan and several associates in October 2020, finding "the government's conduct was, at times, sloppy and inconsistent" during discovery. She allowed the case to be refiled because she didn't believe there had been any bad faith on the prosecutors' part....

