Ex-LA City Attorney To Plead Guilty To Role In DWP Scandal

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 10, 2022, 10:56 PM EST) -- A former senior official at the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office has agreed to plead guilty to aiding and abetting an extortion plot that aimed to prevent exposure of the city's collusion in litigation over its faulty water-and-power billing system, the Justice Department announced Monday. Thomas H. Peters, 55, who served as chief of the office's civil litigation branch from February 2014 to March 2019, now faces a statutory sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the announcement. He is expected to make his initial court appearance on Feb. 7. This is the fourth plea agreement federal...

