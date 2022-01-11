White Sox Want Restitution As 'Victim' Of Ticket Resale Scam

By Max Jaeger (January 11, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- The Chicago White Sox are seeking restitution in a $1 million scam where a ticket broker obtained deeply discounted tickets from team employees only to resell them for a profit on StubHub, according to court records. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly on Monday granted the team's motion to appear after the Sox told him earlier in the day they want to claim their dues under the Crime Victims Rights Act. "The Chicago White Sox seek to exercise their rights under the CVRA, including their 'right to full and timely restitution as provided in law,'" the team said, noting it stands...

