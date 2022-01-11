Curse-Filled YouTube Videos Jolt Jurors In Cardi B Libel Trial

By Rosie Manins (January 11, 2022, 10:47 PM EST) -- A YouTuber's expletive-laden video about Cardi B caused at least one juror hearing the rapper's defamation case against the video's maker on Tuesday to clutch her chest and shake her head, while the defendant's lawyer implored the panel to see the humor in his client's remarks instead. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, claims the video's creator, Georgia-based Latasha Kebe, has repeatedly alleged in online videos that the rapper is an adulterous drug-taking former prostitute with herpes. The 10-person jury heard opening statements in the case and the start of witness testimony from Kebe, who faces charges of defamation, invasion...

