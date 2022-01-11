Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Curse-Filled YouTube Videos Jolt Jurors In Cardi B Libel Trial

By Rosie Manins (January 11, 2022, 10:47 PM EST) -- A YouTuber's expletive-laden video about Cardi B caused at least one juror hearing the rapper's defamation case against the video's maker on Tuesday to clutch her chest and shake her head, while the defendant's lawyer implored the panel to see the humor in his client's remarks instead. 

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, claims the video's creator, Georgia-based Latasha Kebe, has repeatedly alleged in online videos that the rapper is an adulterous drug-taking former prostitute with herpes.

The 10-person jury heard opening statements in the case and the start of witness testimony from Kebe, who faces charges of defamation, invasion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!