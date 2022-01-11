Google Beats Parents' ​​'Loot Box' Gambling Suit For Good

By Lauren Berg (January 11, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday tossed for good a proposed class action from parents claiming that Google illegally entices kids to gamble by hosting games in its Play Store that offer surprise in-game purchases called "loot boxes," saying the complaint doesn't allege that Google did anything illegal. After hinting at a hearing in October that it "might be the end of the road" for the parents' suit, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman granted Google's request to toss the amended complaint after finding that even if loot boxes are illegal slot machines, Google simply sells the unregulated virtual currency used...

