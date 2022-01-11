9th Circ. Asked To Rethink Google's $13M Street View Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 11, 2022, 5:53 PM EST) -- An objector urged the Ninth Circuit to rethink a panel decision that hands $13 million to internet privacy advocacy groups and lawyers to end allegations that Google's Street View car fleet illegally gathered Wi-Fi network data, but offers no money to 60 million class members. The request for a rehearing before the full appellate court aims to shine a needed spotlight on cy pres settlements, and whether and when class action claims can be extinguished by giving money to charities whose work will purportedly benefit the injured class, albeit indirectly, objector David Lowery said in his petition filed on Monday....

