Ga. Justices Won't Touch Default Loss In Atty Malpractice Suit

By Morgan Conley (January 11, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court refused on Tuesday to disturb a ruling that found a suspended surgeon was entitled to default judgment on his legal malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty claim against an Atlanta personal injury attorney as a sanction for discovery violations. The high court didn't give a reason when it denied certiorari to attorney James H. Potts II, letting stand a June ruling from a Georgia Court of Appeals panel that upheld a default win for plaintiff William G. Clowdis Jr., who accused Potts — his former attorney and boss — of intentionally botching efforts to get his medical license reinstated....

