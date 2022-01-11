9th Circ. Queries App Developers' Standing Against Facebook

By Bryan Koenig (January 11, 2022, 6:38 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel ordered Facebook and app developers to submit briefs addressing whether the developers even have standing to sue as they try to revive a proposed antitrust class action accusing the social media giant of cutting off their access to its network through anti-competitive actions. The appellate court order Monday offered no insight into the judges' thinking, simply ordering briefings by Jan. 19 from Facebook and Reveal Chat Holdco LLC and two other developers of mobile apps, who say they, along with 40,000 others, were using Facebook's developer platform in 2015 when the company decided to cut off their...

