Ill. Board Affirms Disbarment Recommendation For Ex-Judge

By Celeste Bott (January 11, 2022, 3:50 PM EST) -- A review board of Illinois' attorney regulator has recommended to the state Supreme Court the disbarment of a former Cook County judge who was convicted and imprisoned for running a mortgage fraud scheme involving two Chicago investment properties, rejecting her request for a three-year suspension instead. Former Cook County Circuit Court judge Jessica A. O'Brien had appealed an identical recommendation by a three-member Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board in June, arguing that the panel erred in making evidentiary rulings and failed to give enough weight in mitigation to her years of public and community service. That panel had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS