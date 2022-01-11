Senate Confirms Mozilla Exec Alan Davidson To Lead NTIA

By Kelcee Griffis (January 11, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- The full Senate signed off Tuesday on Alan Davidson's nomination to lead the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, voting 60-31 to put the Mozilla Foundation executive at the helm of the U.S. Department of Commerce's spectrum clearinghouse. In a floor speech ahead of the vote, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., emphasized how important Davidson's tenure will be for cultivating more favorable relationships among NTIA, other government agencies and industry. "We have long talked about the need for an NTIA administrator who understands the public sector and understands the private sector, and Mr. Davidson does that," she said. "He comes to us with...

