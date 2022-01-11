King & Spalding Will Launch Its First Florida Office

By Madison Arnold (January 11, 2022, 4:28 PM EST) -- International law firm King & Spalding is venturing into the Florida market with its first office in the Sunshine State, the firm announced Tuesday. The Miami shop will open in early February and will be the firm's 23rd office around the world. It will be made up of 12 partners, who either are relocating to the city from other King & Spalding offices or will be spending the majority of their time there, the firm said. "The Miami office officially plants roots in a state where King & Spalding already has substantial capabilities, experience and connections," Robert D. Hays Jr., chairman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS