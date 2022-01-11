Texas Tells High Court Ysleta Pueblo's Bingo Rightly Barred

By Joyce Hanson (January 11, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- Texas has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a 2020 Fifth Circuit ruling that the state can block the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo's electronic bingo, saying the circuit court rightly relied on a 1994 decision by the same court because the earlier decision was correctly decided. The Fifth Circuit was correct when it concluded in its 1994 ruling that the language of the federal Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribes of Texas Restoration Act "unambiguously" applies to all Texas laws, whether they curtail gaming activities or ban them entirely, Texas argued in its Monday brief. "In the intervening...

