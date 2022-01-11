Dentons Must Give More Details Before Exiting $55M Fee Fight

By Lauraann Wood (January 11, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said Tuesday he wants to learn more about Dentons' bid to stop representing a billionaire amid his $54.6 million legal fee dispute with Bartlit Beck LLP before he decides whether the firm can exit the case. U.S. District Judge John Kness said during a remote hearing that while he isn't looking for "a war-and-peace-like statement" from Japanese casino billionaire Kazuo Okada's counsel, he needs more context behind their relationship's breakdown before he can decide whether to let the firm drop its client. "I don't think you can just say, 'We want to withdraw because of irreconcilable differences,'...

