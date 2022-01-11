Bid To DQ Firm In NJ Malpractice Suit Meets Skepticism

By Bill Wichert (January 11, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel on Tuesday challenged a woman's argument that Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA should be barred from representing Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC in her malpractice suit against Mazie Slater on the grounds that a retired jurist and current Wilentz Goldman attorney is a witness. During a remote hearing, the panel expressed skepticism over plaintiff Noemi Escobar's bid to overturn a trial court ruling denying her motion to disqualify Wilentz Goldman over how ex-state Appellate Division Judge John E. Keefe is a witness after having served as a mediator in an underlying case where a...

