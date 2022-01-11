Casino Sues To End Tribal 'Monopoly' Over Gambling In Wash.

By Rachel Scharf (January 11, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- Casino operator Maverick Gaming LLC filed suit Tuesday challenging Native American tribes' control over most forms of gambling in Washington state, saying the decades-old "monopoly" is even more harmful now that tribes there have the exclusive right to offer sports betting. Las Vegas-based Maverick wants a judge to declare 29 Washington state tribal gambling compacts, revised by Gov. Jay Inslee in July to include sports wagering, illegal under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The casino operator also alleged that U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland violated the IGRA by greenlighting the compact amendments this fall. According to Maverick, the IGRA...

