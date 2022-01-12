Ex-Server In 'Salt Bae' Bias Suit Wants Suit In State Court

By Joyce Hanson (January 12, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- An ex-server at the steakhouse chain made famous by a Turkish chef whose "Salt Bae" meat-seasoning videos went viral has asked a New York federal judge to send his discrimination suit back to state court following the judge's order saying the case may belong there. Former server Angelo Maher urged U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in a letter Tuesday to send his discrimination case against Nusr-Et Steakhouse New York to state court, where he originally filed suit, after the judge instructed the restaurant in a Dec. 15 "sua sponte" order to show why the case ought not be remanded. Sua...

