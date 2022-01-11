5th Circ. Finds Insurer Must Defend Roofing Co. In $5M Suit

By Katie Buehler (January 11, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Tuesday found insurer Employers Mutual Casualty Co. must defend a roof manufacturer in a more than $5 million property damage lawsuit in New York, reversing a Texas federal judge's "overly narrow" ruling that released the insurer from any obligation. A three-judge panel agreed with a roof manufacturer that its insurer must defend it in a $5 million property damage suit. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) In a per curiam published opinion, a three-judge panel agreed with Siplast Inc. that EMC must defend it against claims its roof caused property damage to an Archdiocese of New York school in...

