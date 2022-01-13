SWAT Cop Says Not To Undo $7.5M Breaching Round Verdict

By Mike Curley (January 13, 2022, 1:36 PM EST) -- A SWAT police officer is urging an Illinois federal judge not to upend a $7.5 million verdict reached last year in his suit against Safariland LLC over his injuries sustained during a training exercise, saying the company's post-trial motion hinges on evidence of dubious origin. In a brief filed Tuesday in response to a motion by Safariland and its subsidiary, Defense Technology Corp. of America, David Hakim said the origins of an exhibit that Safariland says shows that he and his team had been warned about how to use TKO breaching rounds are troubling, adding that the companies did not disclose...

