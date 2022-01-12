Avenatti Wins Bid To Block Legal Ethics Testimony In NY Trial

By Sarah Martinson (January 12, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday granted California attorney Michael Avenatti's request to exclude legal ethics expert testimony at his upcoming criminal trial over earnings from adult film actress Stormy Daniels' book, finding that the ethics rules could be addressed through jury instructions. In the same ruling, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman denied Avenatti's request to exclude previous statements from himself or other individuals at the Jan. 24 trial and declined to order the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York to provide more detail about its trial exhibit list. "To the extent that legal ethics...

