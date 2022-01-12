Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, CIM, Realterm Logistics

By Andrew McIntyre (January 12, 2022, 5:35 PM EST) -- A Blackstone entity has purchased an affordable housing complex in North Lauderdale, Florida, for $26.74 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for Sanctuary Cove Apartments, a 292-unit complex, and the seller is real estate firm Cornerstone Group, according to the report. CIM Group has purchased an apartment building in Inglewood, California, for $52.2 million, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The firm acquired 417 Centinela Ave., a 117-unit building, from Meldia Group, according to the report. The building, also known as Sora, is close to SoFi Stadium, where the Rams and Chargers play, according to the report....

