Sex Assault Suits Against Ex-Fox News Pundit Dropped In NJ

By Bill Wichert (January 12, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- Two men have dropped their lawsuits accusing former Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano of sexually assaulting them in separate encounters that allegedly occurred about three decades apart, according to documents filed in New Jersey federal and state courts. Napolitano, a former New Jersey state judge, and the two accusers, Charles Corbishley and James Kruzelnick, agreed that the cases be dismissed with prejudice, according to stipulations of dismissal filed Tuesday. Napolitano also agreed to dismiss with prejudice his related defamation suit against Corbishley, according to the stipulation in federal court. It was not immediately clear whether there were settlements in the three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS