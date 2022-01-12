Biden Admin. Sets Date For NY, NJ Offshore Wind Lease Sale

By Morgan Conley (January 12, 2022, 5:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday that a much-anticipated auction to lease out 480,000 acres off the New York and New Jersey coasts for wind energy development will be held next month. Twenty-five offshore wind developers have been approved to participate in the auction on Feb. 23, according to a final sale notice put out by the DOI's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The developers will be bidding on six lease areas — which BOEM noted is the most areas ever offered in a single auction. All of the parcels are located in federal waters within the New York...

