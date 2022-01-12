Concrete Co. Defends NLRB Precedent On Unilateral Changes

By Beverly Banks (January 12, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- A concrete company accused of failing to bargain over a change to a Teamsters local's health plan disputed an administrative law judge's ruling and challenged the NLRB general counsel's bid to use the case to reverse precedent on unilateral changes, saying the board should not alter the legal standard. In a Tuesday brief, County Concrete Corp. opposed the National Labor Relations Board general counsel's request in December to overturn two separate rulings in MV Transportation and Bath Iron Works Corp., which expanded an employer's power to make unilateral changes under so-called management's rights clauses. The New Jersey-based company said the board...

