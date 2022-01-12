Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes To Be Sentenced Sept. 26

By Dorothy Atkins (January 12, 2022, 3:19 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday set ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing on her fraud and conspiracy convictions for Sept. 26, after prosecutors and Holmes agreed to delay sentencing and informed the judge of plans to drop three charges jurors hung on. Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, shown here Jan. 3, and prosecutors said they've agreed to push sentencing on her fraud trial to Sept. 12. (Photo by Dai Sugano/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images) In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila agreed to delay post-trial deadlines and push sentencing on her fraud and conspiracy convictions to Sept. 26...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS