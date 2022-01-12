Tech-Savvy Pension Thief Who Stole $2M Gets Almost 4 Years

By Pete Brush (January 12, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a New Jersey tech consultant with more than 3½ years in prison Wednesday for stealing $2 million from television- and radio-focused retirement funds and paying kickbacks to the funds' ex-information technology boss to approve fake invoices. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl imposed a 44-month sentence and also ordered Shivanand Maharaj, 41, to forfeit more than $1.8 million. The judge directed the defendant to report to custody on July 15. "The offense in this case is very serious," Judge Koeltl said. Maharaj, a lawful permanent U.S. resident who goes by Shiva, faces likely deportation to his home...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS