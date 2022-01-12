Private Border Wall Challenger Wants Suit Back In State Court

By Daniel Wilson (January 12, 2022, 8:34 PM EST) -- The North American Butterfly Association has urged a Texas federal judge to remand its suit challenging the construction of a section of private border wall, arguing the judge's "theoretical" concerns did not justify keeping the case in federal court. U.S. District Judge Randy Crane had acknowledged the "correctness" of the association's argument that the nuisance claim underpinning the suit is not a federal question at a Dec. 8 status conference, and his concern that other federal issues may be wrapped up in the case were not enough to keep it in federal court, the association argued in a brief filed late...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS