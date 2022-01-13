Ex-Ga. County Bar Prez Owes $1.6M In Tax Row, Gov't Says

By Emily Sides (January 13, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- The federal government has sued a Georgia law firm's founding partner, the onetime president of the Forsyth County Bar Association, in a bid to collect more than $1.6 million in alleged back taxes and penalties from the attorney and his wife. Frank Hamilton, a former U.S. Navy lieutenant commander and founder of the Hamilton Law Firm, and his spouse, Mary, are facing claims they owe $983,666 for underreporting their federal taxable income from 2007 through 2012 and failing to pay their federal income taxes from 2015 through 2019, according to the complaint. In addition, Hamilton and his wife, a retired teacher, are accused...

