Del. Justices Mull Remand For $20M Merger Breach Ruling

By Jeff Montgomery (January 12, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- Delaware's chief justice questioned Wednesday the Delaware Chancery Court's 2019 dismissal of a merger partner's suit over indemnification claims following a demolition company's walk-off from the New York-New Jersey Bayonne Bridge-raising project in 2017, citing possible need for deeper digging on a $20 million award. Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr.'s query raised the possibility of an extended life for the already seven-year-old dispute between an affiliate of Great Lakes Dock & Dredge and North American Leasing Inc., part of the contracting and demolition enterprises of Dore & Associates. Great Lakes sold NASDI Holdings LLC to Dore's interests in 2014 while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS