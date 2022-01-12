EPA Says It's Moving Toward Aviation Lead Emissions Regs

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 12, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday said it is working towards regulating lead emissions from piston-engine aircraft, a win for green groups and local governments that had petitioned the EPA to act on the issue. Piston-engine aircraft that operate on leaded fuel are the largest remaining source of lead air emissions, the EPA said. The agency said that the next step is to propose a Clean Air Act "endangerment finding," which would establish whether lead emissions from piston-engine aircraft cause or contribute to air pollution that "may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare." "Protecting children's health and...

