Ex-Atty Seeks Retrial In Edwards Wildman Malpractice Suit

By Craig Clough (January 12, 2022, 10:09 PM EST) -- A disbarred British attorney urged a California appellate panel Wednesday to grant a new trial in his malpractice suit against Edwards Wildman Palmer LLP, arguing a lower court judge allowed irrelevant and prejudicial evidence in that trial. Shahrokh Mireskandari alleged a Los Angeles Superior Court judge allowed inadmissible evidence to infest the trial and his case against Edwards Wildman. The trial resulted in an "unfathomable" verdict where the jury found the firm breached its fiduciary duty, but Mireskandari was not entitled to damages. Mireskandari is seeking a new trial, or for the appellate panel to reverse and remand with instructions to...

